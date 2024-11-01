EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, KAMALA: Trump Makes a Visit to Dearborn. “It’s no secret that Arab Americans in Michigan have soured on the Biden administration, with some saying they will not vote for Kamala Harris and others promising to vote for Trump. Today, Trump became the first candidate to visit Dearborn, MI, the largest Arab-majority city in the country. He stopped by a coffee shop where he received a warm welcome.”

As I keep saying, Republicans are now the multiracial, muticultural party of the working class. The Democrats are the party of billionaires, woke white people, and their increasingly restive client groups. The whole trans thing hasn’t helped win over the Arabs. . . .

Plus: “CNN had an interesting story up noting how Harris is running different ads in different states. In Pennsylvania, the ads emphasize her undying support for Israel. In Michigan they emphasize her desire for peace.”

In the words of a great American: “These are my principles. If you don’t like them, I have others.”