PARTY OF ANTISEMITISM:
Pretty bad look for Dems that those looking to actively ignore antisemitism at their institutions believed Dems winning the House would make that easier. https://t.co/xTHXGoyzAB
— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 31, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: NYC officials only targeted Jewish schools with citations & inspections during COVID
After 4 years a FOIL request finally revealed that NYC Democrats specifically targeted Jewish schools in Brooklyn in fall 2020
No non-Jewish private or charter schools were listed pic.twitter.com/nlqMlCoAdv
— Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) October 28, 2024