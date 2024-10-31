DOES BEZOS HAVE THE SAME COURAGE AS MUSK? The uproar in the Washington Post newsroom over owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to forego presidential endorsements in 2024 and thereafter shows he understands the indisputable reality that the vast majority of his journalist employees just don’t get.

But, as I explain in my latest PJ Media column, it’s one thing to give such folks an uncompromising introduction to the harsh reality facing the Mainstream Media, but the far more difficult step is doing what must be done to effect needed change. Musk did it, but will Bezos? How he responds likely will tell the story of the future of the Post, reconstruction and revival, or, in the Amazon man’s own words, “stay on autopilot and fade into irrelevance.”