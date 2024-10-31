ROGER SIMON: Am I a Nazi, Garbage, or Nazi Garbage?

My first reaction when I heard Joe Biden was calling Donald Trump supporters “garbage” is that he (Biden) wanted to sabotage, consciously or unconsciously, Kamala Harris’ campaign.

I could be wrong, but, as the Zen Buddhists say, “First thought, best thought.”

There are other possible explanations, such as he was desperate to stay relevant in the final hours of his presidency and just happened to make his dopey comment at the moment Ms. Harris was making her supposed “important closing argument,” such as it was.

Or he is just so terminally gaga that he doesn’t know where he is or what he’s doing? But there’s nothing new in that.

His handlers (what a job they have) are off trying to convince everyone the president was just referring to comic Tony Hinchcliffe who provided the fulminating media with the one gotcha moment they could find in the endless hours of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. They were dying to call the event Hitlerite but the inconvenient prevalence of numerous Israeli flags in the audience made that awkward.

Trump, his sense of humor always at the ready, took advantage of Biden’s mumbling idiocy by arranging to be met at a Wisconsin airport by a “big, beautiful MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Garbage Truck.” He wore an outfit to match. When it comes to trolling. Trump wins the Nobel Prize. (He should have won it for the Abraham Accords.)

Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan, a man I have known for years and respect about as much as anyone for his level-headed political analysis, summed things up saying Biden’s “garbage” comment “couldn’t come at a worse time for Harris.”

Does this mean Trump wins? Who knows, but it’s looking good, especially if you believe the prediction markets, though they are tightening a whisker.