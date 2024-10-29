BEN SHAPIRO, TUCKER CARLSON SHARE STRONG RESPONSES ABOUT YOUTUBE DEMONETIZATION TO NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER:

The conservative hosts each shared a message received from New York Times reporter Nico Grant, who covers YouTube and Google for the outlet, to social media. In the message purporting to be from Grant, the reporter seeks comment on a story the outlet is preparing centered on YouTube demonetization of election-related videos. He says the outlet is utilizing data from Media Matters that identified 286 videos that shared misinformation about the election. “What, precisely, is NYT doing? It’s perfectly obvious: using research from Media Matters, a radical Left-wing organization whose sole purpose is destroying conservative media (see below), in order to pressure YouTube to demonetize and penalize any and all conservatives ONE WEEK FROM THE ELECTION,” Shapiro argued. “That’s the entire game here. Run an article in America’s ‘most trusted newspaper’ that declares pretty much every major conservative a purveyor of ‘misinformation’ on YouTube, thus strong-arming YouTube into taking action against conservatives.” Shapiro concluded by writing “So, The New York Times wants comment? Here’s my comment: kindly, go (expletive) yourself.”

As for Tucker’s response: Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro expose Media Matters’ targeting of conservative voices before election.

On October 28, Carlson shared screenshots on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing Grant’s outreach, where Grant inquired about Carlson’s YouTube activity and content policies in relation to an article planned by The New York Times using data from Media Matters for America. Media Matters, a left-leaning organization, reportedly identified 286 YouTube videos containing what it labeled as “election misinformation,” some allegedly from Carlson’s channel. Grant’s message to Carlson read, in part, “I wanted to give you an opportunity to comment for an upcoming article that takes a look at how political commentators have discussed the upcoming election on YouTube… Media Matters identified 286 YouTube videos… including narratives that have been debunked.” The text also asked Carlson to confirm his status in YouTube’s Partner Program and whether his videos faced demonetization or warnings for alleged misinformation. Carlson’s response was direct: “So The New York Times is working with a left wing hate group to silence critics of the Democratic Party? Please ask yourself why you’re participating in it.” In a follow-up message, Carlson told Grant, “I told you to [explicitly] off, which I am now doing.” Carlson’s refusal was paired with his insistence that his comments be quoted.

Ed Morrissey adds:

For those who do not recall, Media Matters currently is fighting a lawsuit from Elon Musk for fraud and tortious interference over a clumsy and dishonest attempt to “prove” that extremist content got connected to advertising on Twitter/X. Even apart from that, Media Matters operates as an attack dog against conservative publications, a highly partisan player that hardly hides its intentions. Launching this attempt to deplatform conservatives the week before a national election is right up their alley. * * * * * * * * The New York Times isn’t a newspaper, and Nico Grant isn’t a reporter. It’s an activist organization where actual reporters only occasionally work. Their real purpose is to silence the Left’s critics, as well as their own, so that their preferred elite clique can rule rather than govern. This is precisely why mass media polls below politicians by double digits among Americans when it comes to trust. If Bezos wants to restore trust in the Washington Post, perhaps he should assign reporters to dig into the NYT/Media Matters partnership on this attempt to deplatform independent media. That is, if his staff will let him.

So how many other conservatives did Grant blast out the same form email to?

Grant has since locked down his Twitter account, though his bio is still online at the New York Times, where it states:

Curiously, deplatforming and demonetizing the other side of the aisle aren’t mentioned as goals in his bio.