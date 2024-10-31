THE E.V. BUBBLE IS DEFLATING: Volkswagen Hits the Net-Zero Wall: The German company’s layoffs and pay cuts are a warning to America about Biden-Harris climate policies. “An October surprise for the U.S. election may have arrived this week—in Germany. Word that Volkswagen could close three vehicle factories, cut 10,000 jobs and impose steep across-the-board pay reductions is a warning for Americans about the peril of Biden-Harris climate policy. The news was communicated to workers on Monday by the head of the company’s labor-relations council, and to describe it as a shock to Europe’s largest economy is an understatement. Volkswagen Group employs some 300,000 in Germany with 10 factories for its flagship VW brand. It has avoided involuntary layoffs for three decades and hasn’t shuttered a factory in its home country in its 87-year history. . . . A bigger share of the blame lies with politicians, however, especially for their climate policies. Germany’s auto industry is trapped in a vise between higher energy prices that drive up the cost of production, and electric-vehicle mandates that drive down sales. VW is cracking under the pressure.”