THEY’VE FOCUSED RATHER MORE ON LITIGATION AND THREATS THEREOF THAN ON PRODUCT IMPROVEMENT, I BELIEVE: Dominion Keeps Popping Up In All the Wrong Places–Including Passwords Made Public. On the other hand, the notion that Dems are setting things up to challenge an election they expect to lose is interesting. And it’s certainly possible that Dominion could stink and that Democrats are taking advantage to set up for a disputed election.