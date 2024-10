LOL:

🚨 Rolling up on the back of a garbage truck to the Trump Campaign event in North Carolina.

With @VivekGRamaswamy

Massive love. Listen to the crowd.

This is how we win πŸ‘ŠπŸΌ pic.twitter.com/4ApcwHjyNm

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2024