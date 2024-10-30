LOL:
https://t.co/QgOQ8anglW pic.twitter.com/ztXq92uG6P
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 30, 2024
🚨 Rolling up on the back of a garbage truck to the Trump Campaign event in North Carolina.
With @VivekGRamaswamy
Massive love. Listen to the crowd.
This is how we win 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4ApcwHjyNm
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2024
MAGA pic.twitter.com/ydbZikJ2SV
— ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) October 30, 2024
Related: Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage,’ reminding us what most Dems think.