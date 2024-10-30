PUHLEEZ. IT’S NOT A CRIME, OR EVEN A “HATE” CRIME, OR EVEN RACIST. San Diego State U. investigates white students dressed up as Diddy and bottle of baby oil. And it’s clearly established that “blackface” is protected by the First Amendment, and any university administrator who punishes someone for that will forfeit qualified immunity.

The real crime is reminding people that someone that celebrities and politicians hobnobbed with for many years was a predator. Which keeps turning out the be the case.