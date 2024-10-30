COVERUP:
Why not mention WHY the victim was shot (because he was Jewish)? Why not mention WHERE the victim was shot (en route to a synagogue)?
Any Mayor who cannot be bothered to acknowledge the antisemitism of a hate crime against a Jewish man heading to a synagogue is unworthy of the… pic.twitter.com/HMP64Ra3oO
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 30, 2024
Plus: “I was sent that by someone who said, ‘Something that looked this much like a hate crime against a black person would not be answered with a statement that is equivalent to saying all lives matter.’ . . . And the shooter yelled something — something the police don’t want to say.”