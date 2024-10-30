DON SURBER: End income tax, starve the beast: It is your money, not the government’s. “The tax code is used to punish earners, reward the workless through tax credits and pay back political donors through an endless stream of tax loopholes. It is your money, not the government’s. If Americans keeping $2 trillion of the money they earn causes problems for the government, that is the government’s problem and not ours. We elect these geniuses to Congress. Let them figure out what to cut because they were the ones who pumped the air into the balloon we call the federal government.”