WELL, FASTER, PLEASE: Forgotten Antibiotic From Decades Past Could Be a Superbug Killer. “This compound is still highly effective at killing drug-resistant gram-negative bacteria but at concentrations that are not toxic. In mouse models, S-F actually managed to kill off a strain of bacteria that has proved resistant to numerous existing drugs, all with minimal to no toxicity.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.