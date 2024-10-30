I THOUGHT IT WAS PREHISTORIC SUVs: Unlocking Earth’s Deepest Secrets: How Ancient Volcanoes Disrupted Our Climate. “Geoscientists have uncovered that ancient volcanoes emitted carbon dioxide for millions of years beyond their active periods, contributing significantly to historical global warming events.”
