LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY:

Breaking: I can exclusively report that a handwritten note declaring β€œALL DROP BOXES WILL BURN. FREE GAZA" was discovered in a Clark County, WA ballot drop box shortly after hundreds of ballots were burned in WA & OR through the use of incendiary devices. https://t.co/5upwn3G5ot

— Andy Ngo πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2024