I THOUGHT BLACK-BAG JOBS WENT OUT WITH HOOVER: Report: Whistleblower Claims There Was an Off-Book FBI Investigation Into Trump Ordered by Comey. “The existence of this investigation, which preceded Crossfire Hurricane, was never entered into any FBI system and was later hidden from Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.”

There is a Deep State, and it was violently opposed to Trump from thet beginning. Democrats used to pretend both ideas were conspiracy theory, now they just praise them.