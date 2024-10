IT’S THE PARTY’S HISTORY:

Look at all those democrats

Democrats started the Racist KKK.

This photo was taken at the

1924 Democratic National Convention.

It was known as the “KLANBAKE”.

(just in case you want to google it) pic.twitter.com/jvWmlxQQL6

