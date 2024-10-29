MARK JUDGE: Michelle Obama’s limitless resentment.

Lasch also contrasted those who live with limits, who spend their lives working, raising children, going to church, and living their lives “a long way from the centers of metropolitan culture,” with a “new class of elites” that pursues a “heady vision of unlimited possibilities.” These elites “view life as an experiment.”

Lasch believed that the people who accepted the reality of limits paradoxically ended up living more hopeful lives.