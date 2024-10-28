THE E.V. BUBBLE IS DEFLATING: Porsche Now Considering Gasoline Variants of EVs. “Porsche already builds an all-electric version of the Macan and the brand has the Taycan EV — not to mention a slew of hybridized models — with an electrified version of the 718 soon to follow. However, the business has noticed that plug-in vehicles aren’t seeing the same kind of demand as vehicles that continue to rely on gasoline. This came up during the Q3 call for investors, with leadership hinting that one future strategy could be to build combustion variants of electric models.”