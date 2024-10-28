BIDEN-HARRIS RESURRECT COINTELPRO: Next time you hear a Harris supporter claim she will protect Americans’ civil liberties, while Donald Trump will be a fascist dictator, ask them why she and Joe Biden resurrected an infamous domestic spying program that Richard Nixon loved.

Richard Pollock, who has direct knowledge of the revived initiative — COINTELPRO — having been a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that held the program to be unconstitutional. Citing a receent Newsweek expose, Pollock observes in his latest Substack column:

“As Newsweek explained, ‘for the first time extremist groups worthy of surveillance and even infiltration could be so labeled because of their politics.’ The FBI’s main target: Trump MAGA activists.

“A review by its investigative reporters of previously unpublished FBI documents shows, ‘nearly two-thirds of the FBI’s current investigations are focused on Trump supporters and others suspected of violating what the FBI calls anti-riot” laws.’

“Although I’m not a MAGA activist, I personally abhor any government spying program against its citizens. In fact, I was a plaintiff in a 1970’s leftwing legal lawsuit against the COINTELPRO program. The United States Supreme Court ruled in the case, called Hobson vs. Wilson, that the federal government’s political surveillance program was unconstitutional.”