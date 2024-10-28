BUT OF COURSE:
Breaking: The gunman in the shooting of the Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago is an illegal immigrant from northwest Africa. He crossed our southern border a year and a half ago.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 28, 2024
