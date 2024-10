I DON’T THINK THE DEMOCRATS ARE FEELING GOOD ABOUT THIS ELECTION: You Are No Longer Deplorable. You Are a NAZI! “What will Republicans be in 2028? Probably genocidal cannibals from space who want to ‘serve man.'”

It’s a cookbook!

And yet:

How do you recognize whether it's a Trump or Kamala rally?

By the 🇮🇱 flag at Trump rally and 🇵🇸 flag at Kamala rally pic.twitter.com/19bw3ru8qe

— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 28, 2024