HAHA: Michelle Obama Scolds Michigan: It’s Not Funny. “To anyone out there thinking about sitting out this election or voting for Donald Trump or a third party candidate in protest because you’re fed up, let me warn you, your rage does not exist in a vacuum… To the women listening, we have every right to demand that the men in our lives do better by us. We have to use our voices to make these choices clear to the men that we love. Our lives are worth more than their anger and disappointment.”

That’s right. The old pitch was to be “man enough to vote for a woman.” The new pitch is “never mind, just be henpecked enough to vote for a woman when your wife or girlfriend demands it, rather than risk her displeasure. Your feelings and desires don’t matter, you’re only men and we Democrats basically hate you anyway. But now we need your vote.”

That should sell.