TAKING THE CAMPAIGN DEEP IN OPPOSING TERRITORY:
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN IS PACKED FOR TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lKqEkMRPDu
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2024
TAKING THE CAMPAIGN DEEP IN OPPOSING TERRITORY:
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN IS PACKED FOR TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lKqEkMRPDu
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.