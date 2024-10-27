RIGHT WING MEDIA BIAS WATCH: Brain-Dead — Morning Joe Touts Columnist’s Idea the Press Is ROUGHER On Kamala!

You can tell Donald Trump is winning and Kamala Harris is losing when Washington Post columnists like Eugene Robinson are lashing out at the liberal media, like they have failed to cover Donald Trump viciously enough, that they somehow haven’t played up former Trump aides calling him a fascist enough. This seems to ignore what the networks and newspapers did this week!

But they celebrated his angry anti-media column on Morning Joe on Friday. Mika Brzezinski read it with a thrill up her leg:

Somehow, it is apparently baked into this campaign that Trump is allowed to talk and act like a complete lunatic while Harris has to be perfect in every way. I don’t know the answer to the chicken-or-egg question — whether media coverage is leading public perception or vice versa — but the disparate treatment is glaring.

He’s actually claiming Kamala Harris gets rougher treatment than Trump. Does he need a Breathalyzer test?