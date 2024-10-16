DON LEMON: ‘Far-Right’ Media, ‘Misogyny,’ ‘Sexism’ Are Why Black Men Have Ditched Kamala.

Monday on his eponymous independent show, former CNN host Don Lemon lashed out at black and Latino men who’ve, at a minimum, shown an iciness toward Vice President Kamala Harris and an openness to former President Trump. This, Lemon argued, was due to consummation of a “center right or far right” media “ecosystem” of “digital, streaming podcasts” as well as “misogyny” and “sexism” “that they’re being left behind, especially by women.”

Later in the show, Lemon surprisingly came to the defense of CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil by rebuking CBS News for their all-but public struggle sessions by pro-Palestinian employees humiliating Dokoupil for his grilling of author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

But starting with minorities being interested in Trump, Lemon first lamented that “young men of all ethnicities are listening to media now…as we call ‘mainstream media’ or ‘corporate media’” but rather “digital, streaming, podcasts, all of this and in that ecosystem, everything is pretty much to the right — either center right or far right.”