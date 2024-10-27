ELECTION STRATEGY STEP ONE: DITCH ISRAEL TO COURT MUSLIM VOTERS IN MICHIGAN. STEP TWO, ER . . . Trump Endorsed by Arab Americans While Campaigning in Michigan. “If you’re in the Harris camp, that’s gotta hurt. Polls show they can’t afford to lose these voters but it looks like it’s too late to turn things around. Some will vote for Stein, some will stay home and there really are some who are moving toward Trump.”