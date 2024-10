POST-COVID, THOSE WHITE COATS AND STETHOSCOPES NO LONGER STAND FOR TRUSTWORTHINESS TO MANY VOTERS:

This is the Kamala campaign in a nutshell.

She brought up all these doctors to say how much they love and support abortion.

Someone in the crowd had a medical emergency and called for medics.

Not one of the abortion doctors helped them.

Spot on.

— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 26, 2024