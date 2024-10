21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I’m a self-made millionaire at 20 — but my X-rated career has ruined my dating life. She does seem to cast the problem as coming from her earning more than boyfriends, which may be part of it, but probably isn’t all of it.

“However, the star, who creates niche, X-rated content featuring her beloved Ford Falcon, said she’s proud of the financial stability she’s been able to create for herself, and won’t make herself smaller for a man’s comfort.”