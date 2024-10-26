WELL, YES:

Let’s remember that Trump will put on the biggest show of his campaign tomorrow at Madison Square Garden, and Madison Square Garden is the biggest wrestling venue of the modern world. I think Trump wanted to establish that great wrestling theme as his theme so it will work especially well when it plays over his entrance into Madison Square Garden.

Perhaps the newsfolk who’d be inclined to just call it something like “ominous instrumental music” will be up to speed by tomorrow. But perhaps not. They might prefer to string along their own followers with whatever descriptions they can type out that make Trump seem weak, weird, and confused. They’re so dishonest!