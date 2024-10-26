HE DOESN’T SOUND THAT WELL TO ME: ‘Well-man’ thrown from castle identified from 800-year-old Norse saga. “A passage in the Norse “Sverris Saga,” the 800-year-old story of King Sverre Sigurdsson, describes a military raid that occurred in AD 1197, during which a body was thrown into a well at Sverresborg Castle, outside Trondheim in central Norway, likely as an attempt to poison the main water source for the local inhabitants.”