DON SURBER: Endorse Trump to save your newspaper.

As a retired newspaper editorial writer, I offer a little advice to newspaper editorial writers in deep red states: endorse Trump. It will be fun. It will be daring. It will impress former readers who finally agree with the local newspaper.

The experience also will be educational as the writer struggles to find reasons to support the president. The writer might actually discover Russiagate really was a phony scandal, Obama really did have the FBI spy on him, and Jesse Jackson really did give The Donald two Rainbow Coalition awards back in the day.

We are told — by newspaper writers — that newspapers are vital to democracy but they do not act that way.