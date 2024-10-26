HMM:
TRUMP: “Tonight, the Middle East is a tinderbox. It's ready to explode. People are being killed… Nobody is in charge. Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce.”🔥
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 26, 2024
FACT CHECK: There was no dancing, Beyonce didn’t perform, and Kamala went all schoolmarm on protesters.
While Trump and Joe Rogan are laughing, chatting up and having a good time Kamala is barking at protesters at her Beyoncé concert rally thing.
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 26, 2024