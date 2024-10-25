IT’S COME TO THIS: Team Kamala: Now Jill Stein Is a Threat to Democracy by … Appearing On Ballot. “So everyone’s a threat to democracy if they oppose Democrats in open elections? Is that how democracy works? Gee, it’s a good thing that Democrats anointed their nominee rather than rely on democracy, then!”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.