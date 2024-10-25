STEVEN HAYWARD: A Trump Agenda for Day One. One of the mistakes of the Reagan Administration, which got off to a comparatively fast start and achieved significant results, was that it was in retrospect neither bold enough nor fast enough. At the end of Reagan’s two terms, one senior official reflected that the failure to achieve some of their fundamental goals of shrinking government, cutting the welfare state, and reining in regulatory power was that ‘it required…boldness, more boldness, ever more boldness. This boldness was not always in evidence.'”

Millei is a better role model than Reagan. Trump’s big weakness in 2016 was that he thought he still lived in the America of his youth. I think he knows better now.