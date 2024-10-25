October 26, 2024

CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN GUNFIGHTER: Straight Talk: Jelly Bryce Oklahoma Shootist. “In his later years Bryce taught firearm techniques to new agents and represented the bureau by putting on shooting exhibitions. He was known for his point-shooting techniques and for using a deep crouch when drawing his gun and getting his shots off. Point shooting and the deep crouch became FBI trademarks for that era.”

