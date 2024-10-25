WELL: Clinton Does It Again: Humiliates Kamala in Front of Crowd, And There’s Nothing She Can Do to Stop Him.

So here’s my theory on what’s happening. With Kamala looking likely to lose already, the Clinton forces are turning on the Obama machine. Ever since he beat Hillary in 2008, the two have been in an uneasy truce. But the knives were always waiting to come out. If Obama’s standard-bearer — and that’s what Kamala is — doesn’t just lose, but goes down in a Dukakis-level defeat, then she, and Obama, will be marginalized within the party — as was Dukakis, who became virtually a pariah.

That’s why Clinton is getting in digs at her, and it’s why Democratic institutions that are under Clinton influence, like the LAT and the WaPo, aren’t endorsing her. It’s all about making sure her loss is humiliating.

Will the Clintons be able to take advantage of this? Maybe, maybe not. But at least they’ll have revenge.