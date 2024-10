JUSTICE TO A COLLEAGUE IS LESS IMPORTANT THAN NOT HELPING TRUMP:

Update: The @stanford faculty senate, by a single vote, decided to punt the vote to rescind the 2020 censure of Scott Atlas until next month.

The reason? Some faculty argued that rescinding the censure will send a political signal in favor of Trump in the upcoming election.… https://t.co/hNeKFitX4Z

— Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) October 25, 2024