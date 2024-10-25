WAPO WON’T ENDORSE KAMALA, LEFTIES FURIOUS:

On the other hand they really could just think Kamala Harris is that bad.

Washington Post – "Yeah we've thought about it and we're still not going to endorse you over Hitler. Sorry."

They won’t endorse Kamala Harris, but they think her girlfriend-slapping husband is super sexy. pic.twitter.com/wgu33mQJR9

The closing dozen days of Trump being called a Nazi has a 2016 feel to it

What’s new: his supporters are pushing back with a testimonial video of an Auschwitz survivor who backs him https://t.co/OttJVNUn8U

— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 25, 2024