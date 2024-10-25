ANOTHER SUCCESS FOR SPACEX: NASA’s Crew-8 returns to Earth, successfully splashing down into Atlantic. “The four-member SpaceX Crew-8 aboard Crew Dragon Endeavour returned to Earth early Friday, completing their nearly eight-month mission in space. Their Endeavour spacecraft splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida near Pensacola at 3:39 a.m. EDT, after undocking from the International Space Station some 34 hours earlier.”