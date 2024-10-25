NONSENSE – EXPLODING LITHIUM BATTERIES ARE NECESSARY TO SAVE THE CLIMATE! The terrible fire risks of battery storage – and how we helped expose them.
Again, give them hair-shirts, small whips and no power whatsoever over the government of the west.
NONSENSE – EXPLODING LITHIUM BATTERIES ARE NECESSARY TO SAVE THE CLIMATE! The terrible fire risks of battery storage – and how we helped expose them.
Again, give them hair-shirts, small whips and no power whatsoever over the government of the west.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.