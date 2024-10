THE UNIVERSITIES ARE KILLING THEMSELVES ALREADY. AT THIS POINT SHUTTING DOWN THE FEDERAL LOAN PROGRAM IS A MINIMUM INJURY SOLUTION: HUH? University President Says ‘We Must No Longer Be Neutral,’ Calls Trump ‘Threat to Higher Education’.

Most universities at this point are a threat to all education, lower, middle, self. What they’re doing, by and large, particularly universities run by people like this, is not education. Teaching that still goes on is despite this type of administration.