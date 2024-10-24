“THE PARTY TOLD YOU TO REJECT THE EVIDENCE OF YOUR EYES AND EARS. IT WAS THEIR FINAL, MOST ESSENTIAL COMMAND.” Look at the screen behind her, and despair.

“The US was built on racial patriarchy. If you want to describe what the First Amendment is,

it’s not about consistent or noble principles, it’s about power. it’s about converging with that idea of racial patriarchy and if you are disturbing it.” @ma_franks with @zittrain pic.twitter.com/87bV5t5GNr — Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society (@BKCHarvard) October 23, 2024