TOOK THEM THAT LONG, HUH? Report: Democrat Donors Aware of Biden’s ‘Frighteningly Awful’ Cognitive Issues As Early as June 2023.

Author and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s word is often considered sacrosanct in leftist/media circles. But he’s thrown them for a bit of a loop in a new book called “War,” released October 15th, which gives fresh insight into what some Democrat movers and shakers knew about Biden’s cognitive issues and when they knew it.

In the book, Woodward quotes some donors on and off the record talking about how Biden looked and sounded “frighteningly awful” when they saw him, with others comparing him to “your 87-year-old senile grandfather” who complimented women’s eyes as he walked around the room: