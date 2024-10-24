TOOK THEM THAT LONG, HUH? Report: Democrat Donors Aware of Biden’s ‘Frighteningly Awful’ Cognitive Issues As Early as June 2023.
Author and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s word is often considered sacrosanct in leftist/media circles. But he’s thrown them for a bit of a loop in a new book called “War,” released October 15th, which gives fresh insight into what some Democrat movers and shakers knew about Biden’s cognitive issues and when they knew it.
In the book, Woodward quotes some donors on and off the record talking about how Biden looked and sounded “frighteningly awful” when they saw him, with others comparing him to “your 87-year-old senile grandfather” who complimented women’s eyes as he walked around the room:
The first fundraiser hosted by Kevin Scott, the chief technology officer of Microsoft, at his home in Los Gatos on June 19 [2023], was attended by 38 guests, including some of the most serious Democratic donors in [Silicon Valley]. The event raised $2.7 million for Biden’s re-election fund. Guests, however, said that Biden was “frighteningly awful.” It was “like your 87-year-old senile grandfather” wandering around the room, saying to women guests, “your eyes are so beautiful.”
[…]
And after a small “meet the president” fundraiser attended by about 20 people at the home of philanthroposts Susie and Michael Gelman in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 27, 2023, guests described their interactions with Biden as “painful.”
“He never completed a sentence ” said Bill Reichblum , cofounder and president of Liberties Journal Foundation, who attended with his wife and father-in-law, a former U.S. ambassador to Romania. “He would start to talk about something, jump somewhere else. He told the same story three times in exactly the same way and it meandered so much. … It was striking.
For anyone not invested in keeping Joe’s mortal remains propped up, his decline was visible years earlier (and like Bill Clinton’s peccadilloes in the 1990s, the DNC-MSM all knew about Biden’s decline as early as 2019, but chose not to report it.)
I ran my first “Trunalimunumaprzure!” headline near the end of the 2020 election. Prior to that, for years, my recurring headline for Joe’s innumerable gaffes was “Super Gaffe-O-Matic ’76,” a takeoff on Dan Akroyd’s classic Saturday Night Live TV commercial parody. But it was obvious by the 2020 election cycle that the pilot light was beginning to dim on Biden, which is why I retired that headline, with my first reference to the T-word on October 31st, 2020, in reference to this infamous moment, in which brain, mouth and teleprompter reading skills all failed miserably for Biden.
And now we’re in the Schrodinger’s President phase of the Weimar Republic:
Flashbacks:
● Documented: Biden’s memory loss dates to 2015, 25th Amendment territory.
● The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.