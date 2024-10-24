DON SURBER: Gillette, Bud Light, Kamala: Calling an entire sex toxic is no way to sell blades, beer or candidates. “The problems are there. Women are 50% more likely to get into college and men are 9 times as likely to be in prison. The media and the government repeatedly try to emasculate men as they want to turn us into drones for these queen bees. The gender gap merely shines light on the problem. After decades of this stereotyping of men as evil and the constant discrimination against men, males have had it. The backlash may have begun with Hillary but it later torched Gillette, which launched a ridiculous ad campaign on attacking toxic masculinity.”