SOCIAL SECURITY CAN BE SAVED: But doing so will require a great deal more political courage than has been demonstrated in Congress and the White House for decades. And, as I report today for The Epoch Times, there are people in and out of Congress with some interesting ideas.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), for example, has a “Big Idea” along the lines of a Sovereign Wealth fund that could restore Social Security solvency, as does Heritage Fellow and former fast food entrepreneur Andy Pudzer. And on the Democratic side, Rep. John Larsen (D-Conn.) points to the $400,000 and more in taxable income as an untapped resource.