AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD:
Dick Cheney Excitedly Joins Democrat Party After Hearing They Get To Shoot People At Gun Ranges https://t.co/v2LJQ4uaZh pic.twitter.com/GK2aFkd3ph
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 23, 2024
AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD:
Dick Cheney Excitedly Joins Democrat Party After Hearing They Get To Shoot People At Gun Ranges https://t.co/v2LJQ4uaZh pic.twitter.com/GK2aFkd3ph
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 23, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.