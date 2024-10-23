THEY’RE HATING THE MCDONALD’S THING: Ron Hart: Democrats Seek to Establish No-Fry Zone.

Trump highlighted Kamala’s unsubstantiated claim that she worked at McDonald’s by going to work at the fry station at one in Pennsylvania. In his patented way of breaking through and around the mainstream media hatred of him with an act of swashbuckling showmanship, Trump scored a political win with this stunt. . . .

Trump likes McDonald’s and identifies with the working class. It seems odd for an entitled New York billionaire, but he does. The Internet is suggesting that Kamala must do something to try to match Trump’s successful McDonald’s campaign event. It burnished Trump’s brand; to match him, you wonder if Kamala will do Five Guys.

The left dismisses the very clear lie that she worked at McDonald’s. It is such a simple question, one easy to verify, and it is journalistic malpractice that the media have not pressed her on it. . . .

Trump seemed to fit right in working at that McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. He would have been Employee of the Month, until human resources wrote him up for talking about Arnold Palmer in the shower.

When he left McDonald’s, he promised, if elected, to fix the ice cream machine and make Taco Bell pay for it.