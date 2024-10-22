MAKES SENSE, IT’S THE MULTIRACIAL WORKING-CLASS PARTY NOW: Tulsi Gabbard announces she’s joining the GOP while at NC campaign stop with Trump.

After walking out to loud cheers from supporters of the former president, Gabbard said she was joining “the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country, and is the party of of common sense, and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”

I wonder if Manchin or Sinema will switch now. A switch from them is worth more now than it will be after election day, if the GOP takes the Senate, as many expect.