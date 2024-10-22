#JOURNALISM:
They write this as the Harris campaign is lying and saying that Trump is hiding and has dementia.
We don't hate the media enough.
These people have to lose. https://t.co/boYEjDDQas
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 21, 2024
