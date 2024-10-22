As Glenn noted when Gabbard headlined CPAC in 2022, “Hey, she got more Democratic delegates than Kamala. And this is more evidence of the political realignment that’s going on.”
As Glenn noted when Gabbard headlined CPAC in 2022, “Hey, she got more Democratic delegates than Kamala. And this is more evidence of the political realignment that’s going on.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.